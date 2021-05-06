Kern Dance Alliance celebrates graduating high school students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "Kern Dance Alliance is all about using movement and dance to promote positivity in Kern County and we’re recognizing all different types of groups that were greatly affected by the pandemic," said Kern Dance Alliance president Andrea Hansen.

One of those groups being high school seniors.

“They missed out on so many in-person experiences that so many of us have loved and cherished," said Hansen.

She said the nonprofit wanted to help those students celebrate their graduation so they created Seniors MOVE.

“Which is a montage music video of Kern County high school seniors moving and grooving across Kern County," said Hansen.

Seniors are asked to send in videos of them wearing school spirit, dancing however and wherever they’d like to the song “I Lived” by One Republic.

“We know that dancing makes us feel good. We definitely know that high school students love to dance. They love TikTok so we wanted to give them the chance to be highlighted in their county," said Hansen.

And you don’t need to be a dancer to participate. Hansen said everyone is asked to join in on the fun

“It’s just an opportunity to celebrate the class of 2021. We’re so proud of their efforts. They’re making it to the finish line in a year that nobody expected," she said.

The video montage will be released May 16 and Hansen said there will be a special message for high school seniors on the Fox Theater marquee that day as well.

Submit your videos here by May 9.

