Kids run lemonade stand to benefit Kern Honor Flight vets for a second year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Summer is underway, and nothing says summer like an ice-cold glass of lemonade, especially when it's all for a good cause. On Thursday, June 22, a group of Bakersfield kids banded together to help local veterans participate in Honor Flight.

"I don't know too much, but I know what we're raising it for. We're raising it for the veterans so they can go to a Memorial Day over there," said lemonade stand co-proprietor Parker Hay.

Parker and his friends are partaking in a timeless summer tradition; they're selling lemonade from their very own stand.

We asked Parker what makes a really good lemonade.

"You should say that you make it and then buy it from the store," he answered.

While the lemonade may not be homemade, it still comes from the heart. Al the funds the kids raised today are going to help sponsor Kern County veterans for Honor Flight.

The kids have partnered with Ford Dream Builders to help them with the fundraising aspect.

"We're just out here raising money to help send the veterans to D.C. I think it takes around $1,500 to send a veteran, and last year we were able to send 2 veterans," said Sarah Celine Pursel with Ford Dream Builders.

Before the day was even halfway done, they'd already received at least one thousand dollar donation.

Parker was excited to learn about the people the lemonade stand is raising money for.

"Last year, a woman donated $1,000 dollars because her husband died. He was on Honor Flight. It made last year really great," said Parker.

In the end, Parker says he's happy to give back to the community while having some fun for a good cause.

"I feel good 'cuz I'm doing something good."

If you missed your opportunity to donate for a cup of lemonade but still want to help Kern County veterans spend Memorial Day in Washington with Honor Flight, there's still time to visit the Honor Flight website and make a donation. All Kern County Honor Flight donations received on June 22 will be credited to Parker Hays, his friends and family, and their commitment to helping others in the community.