Liberty High cheer team supports fellow student battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Sometimes cheerleaders cheer on more than just sports team.

“I can’t wait to see the smile on her face," said Liberty High School junior Jasmine Tejada.

When Liberty High's cheer team heard a fellow student was diagnosed with leukemia, they wanted to help.

“When I first found out, it was very shocking but I’m here for her. We’re all here for her," said senior Kat Camacho.

"It’s sad that this is happening to such a good person like her but I’m glad that she will get the help that she needs," said sophomore Sadie Vitts.

The team is hosting a "Tacos for Tatum” fundraiser on September 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. A $15 ticket gets you three tacos plus rice and beans at Fuego’s Bar and Grill located at 3603 Coffee Road Suite 600.

All money raised will go towards Tatum’s battle with cancer.

“I just want her to know that she does have people rooting for her, hoping that she starts getting better," said senior Trista Lancaster.

There will also be six raffle baskets created by the cheer teams. Each one has a theme like movie night or self-care. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.

“I hope that people take this as a chance to treat people nicely because you never know, life can change in an instant," said senior Allison Padilla.

Aly Zepeda owns Fuego’s. Her daughter is on the cheer team and when they reached out to her about this fundraiser, she was thrilled.

“When this happened and they asked me to do it here, I was totally a go for it," said Zepeda. "It's been going so good. [The] girls are wonderful.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door or you can call Fuego’s at (661) 829-5290.

If you know someone who should be featured in Kern’s Kindness, email us at kernskindness@kero.com.