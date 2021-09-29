Links for Life prepares for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Links for Life is a nonprofit dedicated to spreading awareness about breast cancer.

"It’s about celebrating our survivors and honoring those we’ve lost," said executive director Jennifer Henry.

Jennifer said the community’s support means everything.

“There's one degree of separation in Kern County and we we take care of each other. [So] many other communities don't have that but we do and we’re blessed to live in this community," said Jennifer.

The organization funds mammograms, ultrasounds, and needle biopsies. It also hosts five support groups for people affected in various ways plus a group for Hispanic families and the partners of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

They also have a wig boutique for women facing hair loss due to cancer treatment and educate the community on breast cancer.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors declared October “Paint Kern County Pink Month” and Jennifer said this move was touching.

“The Kern County community is so incredibly generous. They support us through the month of October so there's different activities and there's different fundraisers and we support them and they support us," she said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Links for Life is hosting several events, including Lace’n It Up, a 5k and celebration walk on October 2 to raise money and spread awareness

“We are a local nonprofit so all of our funding stays here. There's no national office. There's no corporate office. There's just us here in Kern County so without them and our local donors and our philanthropy community, we wouldn’t be here," said Jennifer.

To register or learn more, click here.