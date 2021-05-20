Local businesses support customer battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "We have a really [good] small business community here in Bakersfield," said Dajanae Reed.

Dajanae is a part of that community. She’s the owner of Not Your Ordinary Knots. She recently saw a GoFundMe for her customer Jessica. She’s battling stage 3 ovarian cancer.

“She’s always been a customer of mine so I wanted to help her in any way that I could," said Dajanae.

So she reached out to other local businesses in Bakersfield. Several are now donating items for a raffle to raise money for Jessica’s treatment.

Dajanae said Jessica is a loyal customer and oftentimes buys earrings from her.

“She’s doing chemo. She’s had to shave her head so she just wants to feel full on her face," said Dajanae.

The two women have since become friends.

“We talk almost every single day and we text each other and take selfies on screenshots and stuff," she said.

Jessica was unable to talk with 23ABC while getting treatment as USC but Dajanae said she was moved when she was told about the raffle.

“She cried and I cried, and we were on the phone for like ten minutes just bawling, like we did not understand what we were saying," said Dajane. "[I] knew she was happy and I was super happy doing this for her."

Dajanae said she’s proud of Bakersfield’s local businesses and hopes the raffle inspires others.

“Hopefully people can see there is good in the world with everything that’s going on right now. No matter the circumstance we all still have to come together, helping support each other whether we know the person or not," she said.

The raffle ends on May 21. To participate, click here.