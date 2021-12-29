Locale Farm To Table Eatery teams up with local organizations to create mural for visually impaired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Spoons are being used to redefine how we see art.

"What’s really neat is that for a person who is blind, being able to come in and participate in art isn’t something that you always have," said Shellena Heber.

But they have it now at Locale Farm To Table Eatery in downtown Bakersfield.

After the paint drips and dries, the spoons are glued to a wall.

Shellena is the Valley Center for the Blind’s executive director. She said braille messages are being added so that people who are visually impaired can touch and read the art.

“Blindness is a really isolating disability and so for us knowing that there are people who are considerate, it really speaks in such a broad way to diversity and inclusion and bringing people together," she said.

Heather Laganelli owns the restaurant. As an artist herself, she wanted her business to make a local impact.

"If we can use our space as a platform for other people to shine, then that’s what community is about," she said.

Heather said she hopes the mural spreads awareness about the center. She wants to encourage accessibility and inclusivity in Bakersfield.

“Maybe connecting people with an organization they might not have known existed and then also providing a creative space for others to enjoy and take in," she said.

Muralist Deidre Hathor is thrilled to be doing just that with her 3D installation.

"Could you imagine being able to see a mural when you’re blind?," she said.

Giving the visually impaired a place to feel seen and supported through art.

“I'm just excited because you [can] touch something that you know is going to change somebody’s life," said Deidre.

The mural will be officially unveiled Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Heather said they’re always looking for organizations to do more projects like this one with. Call them at (661) 322-9090 if you're interested.