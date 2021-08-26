Man walks across America to spread awareness about child abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "I’ve never walked across the United States," said Robert Schrader.

But that’s exactly what Robert is doing right now.

“The walk is to bring awareness on child abuse, starting in Kern County," he said.

Robert is the chief branch officer for Y-Empowerment, an organization bringing awareness to child abuse.

“For me personally, it’s getting everyone involved and being more knowledgeable about it," he said.

Y-Empowerment supports children who have witnessed domestic violence, experienced abuse themselves or have parents who are incarcerated. They provide classes, supervised visitations and camps.

Having grown up in foster care himself, Robert hopes this walk gives Kern County kids hope.

“I just want them to feel like our community supports them 100%," he said.

Y-Empowerment hopes to build a facility where they can provide their services. Robert wants people following along on his walk to learn more about child abuse and to consider donating to or partnering with the organization.

“I hope Kern County becomes more aware and we can bring our stats down. I hope Kern County just gets involved completely, like a family like I know that we can. Kern County has always [been] supportive of each other," said Robert.

He hopes to reach New York City by mid-December. For every city he crosses along the way, domestic violence and child abuse resources in that area will be posted on the Y-Empowerment website.

“We know those places can be hard to find sometimes when you need them. So this is going to cater specifically to child abuse and domestic violence where if you need a place to go, we will guide you there, wherever you are," said Robert.

If you’d like to follow Robert along on his journey or if you want to donate to his cause, click here.