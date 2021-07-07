Mobile vet clinic helps Bakersfield homeless care for their pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Amanda Howland is a vet scientist. Last year, she and her partner, Christian, founded The ElleVet Project in response to COVID-19

"The homeless had fewer resources than they typically did and we’ve always wanted to have a philanthropic part of our business," she said.

They rented an RV and drove across California with vet supplies. The nonprofit aims to help the homeless care for their pets.

“People waited in line for six or seven hours to see us. They needed us and we’re really happy we could be there to help," said Howland.

They’ve traveled from San Diego to Skid Row, and now Bakersfield.

All are welcome to stop by their mobile clinic from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverview Park on Wednesday.

“We’ve seen everything from donkeys to bearded dragons to rats," said Howland. "We will try to help.”

They offer vaccinations, deworming, flea and tick treatment, and more. The goal is to support the homeless as pet owners.

“With the homeless and their pets, the bond is incredible. I mean, they’re together all the time so it’s really the embodiment of the human-animal bond," said Howland. "They really support each other and the pets are generally really well taken care of.”

Howland said it’s heartwarming to keep that bond going with medical help, making a difference in more ways than one.

“We didn’t realize how much we would help the people by helping the pets," she said.