Motorhedz Car Club holds Inaugural Classic Car Show benefitting the Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This weekend, locals had the chance to check out some cool cars, bid on raffle prizes, and all while helping support our local Ronald McDonald House

Motordez Inc. held its Inaugural Classic Car Show Sunday at 1933 Speakeasy Bar and Grill. The event brought out some of Bakersfield's coolest hot rods and memorabilia cars, including a classic DeLorean like the infamous time-traveling vehicle from Back to the Future.

Simon Faughn from Motorhedz said they decided to throw this event not only to give back to those in need, but also to bring the Bakersfield Car community back out in person again after a difficult year.

Along with cars, food, vendors and a raffle, residents also got to enjoy live entertainment courtesy of The Aviators.