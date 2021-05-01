Mural painted on Kern Bridges Youth Homes office to stop graffiti

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "We’re painting here for Kern Bridges. I created a mural and we’re doing paint by numbers," said Alex Gallardo.

Gallardo is an art instructor. He designed a mural to cover up a wall at the Kern Bridges Youth Homes office previously prone to graffiti.

“We wanted to create something to kind of, you know, help the community and hopefully inspire them to stop doing that," said Gallardo.

Kern Bridges Youth Homes’ Michael O’Doherty says the Arts Council of Kern, the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary and Golden Valley High School Interact all had money from events canceled due to COVID-19. They decided to put the money towards this mural.

“I’m just really tickled by how many people showed up to help," said O'Doherty.

O’Doherty said it’s heartwarming to see the community come together. The mural depicts children catching butterflies and Gallardo hopes it doesn't just stop the graffiti.

“We’re just doing this project pretty much for the kids," he said. "It’s something for the community and hopefully it impacts people and inspires people to create more art and to be more involved with art and murals.”

If you know someone who should be featured in Kern's Kindness, email us at kernskindness@kero.com.