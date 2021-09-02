Music duo spreads positivity and supports foster children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Tiffany and Anthony Salerno love to sing but their work goes beyond just the art of music.

"Focusing more on the individual [and] talking about things like character, making good choices," said Anthony.

The couple founded the production company Moose and Squirrel Media.

"We really believe in putting positive values towards the next generation, especially for youth who are more at risk, like they're in foster care and things like that," said Tiffany.

They strive to reach kids at a young age through music. They partner with different churches throughout Bakersfield and perform at school assemblies, church concerts, birthday parties, summer camps and even restaurants.

“It’s really important to us to bring families together, to bring people together, across different churches and nonprofits," said Tiffany.

Anthony’s father, Tony, created the nonprofit Forever Kids more than 15 years ago. Today, Anthony and Tiffany are actively involved, raising money for foster kids.

“Foster kids, when they have to move, they’re getting a trash bag to put all their belongings in and sometimes a social worker will show up and be like, 'Alright, you're moving to your new house,' just randomly out of nowhere," said Anthony.

Forever Kids works to provide foster children with new suitcases.

“Sometimes it’s their first actual thing [that's] their own personal property. The impact has been a lot stronger than I could have ever imagined," said Anthony.

As the new school year begins with the ongoing pandemic, Tiffany and Anthony said they hope to host more events and inspire even more children and community members to come together.

“Sometimes just a little music and a little encouragement can go a long way," said Anthony.

If you’d like to help provide foster kids new suitcases, click here.