New Bakersfield vendor market supports local business owners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Katelyn Huntington has been attending local vendor markets since the pandemic began.

“It just really opened my eyes as to the need for shopping local," she said.

Katelyn just started her business, My Toffee Dealer, this past December.

"And so now people are like, 'So are you doing this all year?' And I’m like, I guess so!" she said.

So now she’s a small business owner herself. Her goal was to participate in a vendor market and the new Bako Market is providing that chance.

"Giving these people a platform to sell their products [is] amazing. To be able to do that and see that, and kind of partner with the community is really cool for us here at the arena," said Mechanics Bank Arena Director of Operations Adam Miller.

The Bako Market on February 12 will host around seventy vendors at the Centennial Plaza outside the arena.

Adam said it’s rewarding to create this experience.

“From the community response, the people that came out to the event, the response from the vendors, everybody loved it," he said.

If you’re a small business owner and would like to participate, visit the market's Instagram page and fill out the application.

There are only a few spots left for February but Adam said the goal is to host a Bako Market each month the rest of the year.

Katelyn said this kind of event can make all the difference for local businesses.

"I love meeting people face to face," she said. "People get to see where [their] money is actually going and why it’s important to support these businesses."