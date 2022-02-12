‘Night to Shine’ holds prom for special needs teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year students across Kern go to prom but organizers from across Kern put together a prom for the special needs children within our community.

Car after car lined up at Crossroad Christian Church where they were eagerly welcomed by adoring crowds

We all remember our first prom, you get your corsage or boutonniere, and get ready for a night that you won't forget and the Night to Shine Prom is no different.

“My favorite part of this event is everyone treats our children as if they are the king and queen that we see every day. The world is not always a kind place to people with special needs and here they are loved and cherished, and everyone sees them for who they are.”

The Fulkerson’s have been coming to Night to Shine for the past five years and although Kenny was a little shy, he definitely felt like royalty.

Prom goer Dominique Fout also said she felt royal. “It shows us that we are all kings and queens in god’s eyes and of this world and it’s really fun to have people out here tonight.”

The night was filled with cheers, dancing, and laughter. One unexpected dancer was Senior Bakersfield Police Officer Chris Dalton.

“I love for kids to see police officers as just a human being. Just like they are, we’re one of them. I like to have fun, I like to dance too, so to get out there and show that it’s something that community loves to see, and we’re out there doing our thing with the community.”

For high school cheerleader Zoe Gadino, she said coming out to support Night to Shine is important. “It brings so much joy to not only them but us too.”

As for Kenny, we think he may have just been the honorary prom king in Bakersfield.