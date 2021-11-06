No Shave November promotes men's health in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — No Shave November or Movember is all about encouraging men to be proactive with their health.

"Men are often not as on top of healthcare issues until, you know, something breaks, and also [the] people in our lives, drawing attention to men’s health issues," said Dr. Luis Mariscal.

Mariscal is the medical director of the AIS Cancer Center.

“We do have some cancer types that are more prevalent," he said. "Prostate cancer is the most common type in men, and fortunately, we do have a screening test.”

So this month is all about making men aware of those tests and encouraging them to get them done.

“We can screen for the majority of prostate cancers but you actually still have to do it and the sooner we pick up a cancer, the more likely we are going to do well with that and that goes for other cancers too," said Mariscal.

Dr. Mariscal said younger men aren’t always thinking as hard about getting screened but they should.

“Any cancer that we can find at an earlier stage, we’re probably going to do a lot better, so, you know, if we can screen for something it’s worth being on top of that," said Mariscal.

He also wants this month to encourage you to discuss your family history. Not every cancer is genetic but they can be, and it’s not just cancer to be aware of.

“If everyone in your family had heart attacks at age 40, there’s probably some important history there that needs to be looked at a little more closely and earlier,” he said.

Dr. Mariscal said he first urges everyone to have annual checkups with their primary physician. In terms of cancer, visit the American Cancer Society’s website or contact the AIS Cancer Center for information on types of screenings you should consider.

“We love being a resource for the community and really helping start those discussions," said Mariscal.

