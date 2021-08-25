Program sets CSUB students up for success with new technology

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — CSUCCESS stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success.

Through this initiative, roughly 2,700 incoming Cal State Bakersfield freshman and new transfer students are receiving iPads.

"The CSUCCESS program is a program that’s been introduced by the California State University System as a way to be able to bridge together, or bridge across, [the] equity issues and also the digital divide that we have for our students across the CSU system," said associate vice president Faust Gorham. "Technology now is so critical in two things. One, it gives us access to resources and then two, it also allows us to learn.”

ASI class president Stephanie Magana said, like herself, many of the new students are the first in their family to go to college. She said this type of resource can make all the difference.

"Growing up, this is something that I couldn’t have afforded so seeing that these students get this opportunity, I think is crucial for them to increase their learning here," said Magana.

Distribution began last week. Funding for the iPads comes from several sources including savings and reserves, reimbursements for revenue lost during the pandemic and investments by the state.

President Lynnette Zelezny said it was heartwarming to see the students’ reactions.

"We’re happy that they’re feeling very uplifted, that we’re investing in them for their success here at CSUB," said Zelezny.

If you’re a new student, click here to sign up for the program.

If you aren’t a new student, click here for other resources.