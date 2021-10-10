Spreading cheer through signs, family business looking to give back to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Throughout the last 18 months with so much shut down due to the pandemic, traditional celebrations were almost completely put on hold. But because of that, a new wave of creativity found a way to spread joy.

“So when we created Fab 5, it was with the intent to give back to the community," said Marlana Clevenger, owner of Fab 5 Yard Cards.

Fab 5 Yard Cards is a family-owned and operated business right here in Bakersfield. Clevenger runs the business with the help of her five children.

If you’re looking to celebrate an occasion and want the whole world to know, Fab 5 will create a personal sign just for you.

“We do make them extremely personable so they walk out to a display that’s completely their liking. So it’s like someone was thinking of them, just gets everyone in the mood, especially with what’s going on in the world today.”

Along with spreading cheer through their signs, Fab 5 is also looking to give back to those in need by volunteering with local groups to offer free surprises and donate proceeds. Right now, Fab 5 is partnering with Bakersfield Angels — a nonprofit that supports children through the foster care system — by offering to “Boo” some of their families.

“We love the joy it gives. We enjoy what we do and just knowing that we’re bringing joy to others, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Fab 5 is also partnering up with the local rescue Boxers Mutts and Wiggles Butts for a “Boos and Boxers fundraiser.” For the entire month of October, Fab 5 will donate a portion of their proceeds back to the rescue.

To order a Fab 5 Yard Card, you can find their website here.