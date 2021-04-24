Stockdale High School student makes pillows for Hospice patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It’s been a tough year, most of which was spent at home, but one Bakersfield teen is using her time to bring comfort to local Hospice patients.

"My mom and I came up with the idea to make something handmade for the Hospice patients because we knew they didn’t have a lot of friends and family able to visit and we knew that they’d probably be super lonely," said Rita Aziz.

Rita is a junior at Stockdale High School. When COVID-19 hit, like all of us, she was spending a lot more time at home.

“It was really hard to feel like you had a purpose and to feel like you were helping people," said Rita.

She decided to use that time to help others.

“I asked two of my friends to help me and we started buying the material and we made them and, as often as we can, we deliver them to the hospital," she said.

Rita thought about how end of life hospital patients weren’t able to see their friends and families as easily due to the pandemic. She wants to bring them comfort with her pillows.

“I hope that it makes them feel like no one forgot about them. I know that the nurses are amazing people and try to make them feel like they’re not alone but it’s hard not to feel like you’re alone," she said. "I hope when they see it, they feel like, ‘Oh, three random girls thought of us and it’s really nice,’ and it makes them smile.”

Rita said she and her friends hope they inspire fellow community members to do something kind for others too.

