Supporting performing arts in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield City Ballet is inviting you to start your Saturday with a luncheon and end it with a show, all while raising money for the performing arts.

"Performing arts gives you an opportunity to escape. It can leave you feeling inspired and motivated," said artistic director Erica Ueberroth

The fifth annual Pints En Pointe is happening March 25. Ueberroth said this fundraiser is crucial for the dance company’s entire year.

“Renting the theater for our shows, purchasing costumes for the shows, hiring choreographers, master teachers, supplies for the dancers. It just helps us create our year of events that we’d like to offer to the community," she said.

It begins with a luncheon at Lino’s Venue. There will be activities like a silent auction and raffles. Then walk across the street to the Fox Theater for the Bakersfield City Ballet’s production of Swan Lake.

Ueberroth said the money raised will have a local impact.

“The idea is that we’re bringing people within the community together that want to support performing arts. [This] helps us raise money that we then give back to our dancers and the community," she said.

Ueberroth said your support is what allows them to create important experiences for the entire county.

“It’s vital to our existence to have that ability to be able to come together and experience something that feels transcendent,” she said.

Click here to buy Pints En Pointe tickets.