Supporting the partners of women battling breast cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bob Meadows’ wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. After several surgeries, she’s now cancer free but their family still feels the impact.

"Once you know someone, someone who you're close to, has breast cancer, you begin to realize just how many ladies have it," he said.

Bob leads the Men’s Strong Links Hangout Group. It was created through the nonprofit Links For Life. They have monthly get-togethers for the partners of women battling breast cancer.

“Its okay to admit that it’s kind of tough to deal with sometimes," said Bob.

It’s a casual hangout at Imbibe Wine and Spirits. They talk about all sorts of things but the conversation usually includes how they and their wives are doing.

Bob said the men in the group oftentimes realize they aren’t alone in the challenges they’re facing

“I find none of the guys minimize those struggles at all. Everyone really seems to have a heart for what their wives are going through so I think it's helped find a common ground," he said.

Bob said it can be tough to talk about the difficulties of having a family member battle cancer, but this group provides unity and strength.

“They’re in a club, the club none of us wanted to join just like our wives didn't want to join, but we’re in it, and we're in it to help each other," he said. "I think all of us have really appreciated each other a lot. Friendships grow out of it."

And it’s not exclusive to just husbands of breast cancer survivors. If you know someone battling the disease and you could use the support, Bob said to reach out.

Call him at 661-900-55-37 or email b.meadows@shafter.com to get involved or learn more.

“Every time we’ve gotten together, it's just really positive. It’s really positive," said Bob.

Thursday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at Imbibe Wine and Spirits. If you’d like to get involved with the group, contact Bob.