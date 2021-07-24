Tech company makes donation to help students start new school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — “It’s a big need. We’re a needs-based program," said Kern County Youth for Christ chief operations officer Josh Heimiller.

Ten computers were donated to YFC. Heimiller said they will make a big difference.

"This is really going to help us meet the needs of the young people here in our community," he said.

ARRC Technology made the donation to help YFC's tutoring and afterschool programs for middle and high school students.

"It’s always great to be a part of the community and involved and be able to give back, especially the youth in particular because those are the people who are going to help define our futures so it's a really nice thing to do," said senior project manager Sawyer Snowden.

Snowden said it’s important for students to have these resources at their fingertips.

“Computers and things like that give people an opportunity to learn, to do things like engineers do. [What] we do with work is continuous education and improvement, and the same thing should go for young people," he said.

William Schlosser is a YFC student. He said this donation will help everyone kick off the new school year.

"A lot of the kids that are in these programs are not from high-income households so the fact that they would be able to have computers would just mean the world because they don’t have them at home," said Schlosser.

Fellow student Corbin Hearron said YFC is a great place and this donation makes it even better.

"The people are really nice and it just feels like that they’re really welcoming and that everybody wants to have each other, and then everybody just likes having each other around and it’s lots of fun," said Hearron.

