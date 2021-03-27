The Journey to Find Love: Woman becomes Bakersfield matchmaker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It mostly started as a joke. Paige Rush posted on social media saying she wanted to send her sister on a couple blind dates.

Today, her sister and one of those dates are in a happy, serious relationship

“They’re head over heels, like head over heels for each other," said Paige.

After helping her sister find love, Paige realized she wanted to do the same for others and she got many emails from people interested.

"It hit home for me that there are so many people out there that want this so badly and with COVID and their generation with online dating, old school dating just doesn’t really happen anymore," she said.

So Paige created the "Journey To Find Love.” Men and women fill out a questionnaire that asks questions like your hobbies and your best characteristics. Then Paige pairs people together for a blind date based on their answers.

“I think someone picking someone based off of values and interests and, you know, all that good stuff is the best way to a healthy relationship," said Paige.

You can stay private or she can post your photo on the Instagram account for potential dates to see.

Paige only made Journey To Find Love about a week ago and she already has three dates set up.

“There’s a lot of people out there that just want to settle down and have a family and so hopefully I can help do that," she said.

If you’d like to go on a blind date or you want to nominate someone, follow the Journey To Find Love Instagram account and email journeytofindlove@yahoo.com.

