The kindness of a stranger leads to the return of meaningful jewelry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Sometimes a chance encounter can make all the difference and one of 23ABC's own employees experienced that recently.

"My ring’s back," said 23ABC News director Robyn Figures.

Robyn's class ring means a lot to her.

“I have been trying for ten years to get a class ring. I couldn’t afford one," she said.

Robyn graduated from CSUB in 2004 but couldn’t buy a class ring until about two months ago.

“It solidifies the deal. This shows that [I] worked hard. I earned my degree. It took a minute but I didn’t stop," she said.

A recent trip to Reno went south when she lost it.

Renee Dette lives in Reno. Her boyfriend, Robert, was in the parking lot of a casino when he saw something shiny on the ground. He brought it home and showed it to Renee.

"I started looking at the ring and that’s when I found your name and that’s when I started my detective work," said Renee.

Renee sent Robyn a message on social media and left her a voicemail but was worried she’d ignore it. She called the employer, 23ABC News, listed on Robyn’s profile and explained the situation.

Robyn was shocked.

“Usually people find something like that, they pawn it off or, you know, give it to somebody else but it’s nice. That little bit of kindness does make a difference," she said.

Renee said returning the ring was a no-brainer.

"Seeing your face and seeing how happy you are that you have your ring back makes me very happy," said Renee.

But she does have one request.

"Pay it forward, love," said Renee.

And in the end, more than the ring was found

“I made a new friend," said Robyn. "We’ll look back on this years from now and still crack up about it.”

