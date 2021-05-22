Thinking outside the box: brightening the community through art

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — There is a utility box in east Bakersfield painted by Robyn Dyer. She’s one of the ten artists chosen for the Hub of Bakersfield’s most recent project.

“It was an honor. I [was] really surprised. I was kind of shocked," said Robyn.

Each artist was given $500 to paint a utility box in Bakersfield. City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez said the goal was to help artists during the pandemic.

"We could improve the area, beautify the area but also help support local artists," he said.

Robyn grew up in Bakersfield and wanted this artwork to celebrate the community.

“We have those kinds of remarkable, unique-to-Bakersfield sunsets because of maybe the smog or whatever the weather is that day. It’s kind of [an] event. It’s a communal event," she said.

The public’s reaction made her realize how much the community needed more art.

“I was right at an intersection so at the stoplight, people would yell out really positive, wonderful things about the art I was making and it just, it felt really good," said Robyn.

Robyn hopes the project sparks an interest in artwork.

“Keep looking at art. Go to museums. [You] don’t have to be good at art to appreciate it and just like what you like," she said.

Robyn said she’s grateful she can use her talents to brighten the community and think outside the box.

“All I can give is my art to the community to hopefully cheer some people up [or] maybe look at a corner differently than they did before," she said.

