Wofford Heights resident thanks firefighters battling French Fire with brownies

(KERO) — In the midst of the French Fire, some positive stories have emerged.

Residents are thanking firefighters and first responders in a variety of ways.

Will Kelly, a 17-year-old Wofford Heights resident, says he wanted to do something. So, he made brownies.

"We had the stuff on standby as it is then all of our plans got canceled, so we thought, why not? Take it over to them, make sure they felt taken care of and want to continue fighting for the community."

"They were happy, a lot of them really enjoyed it. And they were very grateful."

Will said, even though he can tell firefighters are tired, he believes they're confident they'll be able to get a handle on the blaze.