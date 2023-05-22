1 man arrested, another hospitalized after stabbing in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man was arrested and another was hospitalized following a stabbing in South Bakersfield on Fri, May 19.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were notified of a possible stabbing near the 2200 block of Earlene Court. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains "in stable condition."

Following an investigation, BPD officers arrested Jose Trejo, 30, of Bakersfield. According to the BPD, Trejo allegedly armed himself and stabbed the man multiple times during a fight. Trejo was arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail for attempted murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

