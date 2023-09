BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 14th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser will be held on Wed, Sept 13.

The event aims to raise money for the C-H-P's Widows and Orphans Fund. Fort Tejon branch CHP Officer Chad D.C. Williams joined 23ABC live in studio to talk about the event.

14th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser to be held

Tips for CHiPs will be held at the Outback Steakhouse on Stockdale Highway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: