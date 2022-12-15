2 affordable housing apartment complexes to open in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Two grand openings for new affordable housing in Delano will occur on Thursday, December 15th.

First, a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Parkside Apartments. Located on 1st Avenue, the apartments are a gated community featuring 40 energy-efficient one-to-three-bedroom apartments, comprised of five two-story residential buildings and one single-story community building.

Then in Central Delano, the Glenwood Street Apartments will open. The apartments feature five one-bedroom units, each with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave.

The apartments are restricted to income levels at or below 30 percent Area Median Income.