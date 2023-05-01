Watch Now
2 men killed in Southwest Bakersfield shooting identified

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Brian Castellon, 29, was identified as the shooter by a witness and was arrested for the shooting, as well as a carjacking.
Posted at 3:58 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 18:58:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The two men killed in a Southwest Bakersfield shooting that left one man arrested have been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Ernest Dean Vega, 27, and Jordan Shelton, 29, were both shot multiple times and killed near the 1200 block of South Union Avenue around 5:10 p.m. on Wed, April 12. Both men were taken to Kern Medical Center, where they later died.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Brian Castellon, 29, was identified as the shooter by a witness and was arrested for the shooting, as well as a carjacking that took place around the same time.

