2 men shot inside Gatsby's Lounge in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men were shot while inside Gatsby's Lounge, a bar in Downtown Bakersfield, on Sat, May 20.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were on patrol near the intersection of 19th Street and Eye Street when the shooting occurred at the bar, located near the 1500 block of 19th Street, around 1:29 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man attempting to leave Gatsby's Lounge while carrying a gun. The man, later identified as Eddieberto Nevel, 31, was taken into custody.

Following an investigation, BPD officers determined that Nevel attempted to pull a gun out of his waistband while in an argument with another customer at the bar. While pulling out the gun, Nevel accidentally fired it and shot himself. The customer then attempted to take the gun away from Nevel, resulting in a physical struggle between the two men for the gun. During the struggle, the man was also shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital, however, Nevel was medically cleared. After being cleared, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, resisting or delaying an officer, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

