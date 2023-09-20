2023 Kern County Fair kicks off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It is that time of year, once again! 12 days of great food and a variety of fun activities are awaiting at the Kern County Fair.

The fun kicks off on Wed, Sept 20. The fair will feature food, rides, games, and a variety of musical acts. Live music and livestock will fill the fairgrounds, along with a petting zoo, allowing attendees and their families to get up close and personal with the animals.

In terms of musical guests this year, expected performers include Brian McKnight, Blue Oyster Cult, Blues Traveler, Rodney Atkins, and others.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for senior citizens, and $5 for kids as young as six. Children five and under can attend for free.

The Kern County Fair will end on Sun, Oct 1.

