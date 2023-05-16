BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There's one night a year where Kern County law enforcement personnel get to take a swing at each other and it's all for a good cause.

The 27th annual Battle of the Badges is back at the Kern County Fairgrounds. One of the event's organizers, Sidney Wicks of the Bakersfield Police Department, joined 23ABC live in studio to talk about boxing and where all the money will go.

23ABC 'Battle of the Badges' interview with BPD's Sidney Wicks

For more information or to buy tickets, visit BakersfieldPAL.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the Bakersfield Police Activities League Office at 301 East 4th Street in Bakersfield.