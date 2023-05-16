Kern County law enforcement to hold 27th annual Battle of the Badges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the missions of law enforcement is to reach at-risk kids in the community during their younger, formative years. What better way for first responders to do that than by mixing it up with each other?

The Bakersfield Police Activities League will host its 27th annual Battle of the Badges event in Building 1 at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Fri, May 19.

There are 19 bouts scheduled for the event. The Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Kern County District Attorney's Office, United States Army, Air Force, and Marines, Probation Department, Emergency Medical Services, Corrections Department, Shafter Police Department, Lindsay Police Department, and a citizen volunteer will be represented in the ring.

All proceeds will benefit the Bakersfield Police Activities League.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit BakersfieldPAL.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the Bakersfield Police Activities League Office at 301 East 4th Street in Bakersfield.

