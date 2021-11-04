23ABC prepares to hold 3rd annual baby shower

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This month 23ABC will host their 3rd annual community baby shower and they’re inviting you to help two non-profit organizations who have made it their mission to help parents and children in Kern.

The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern always make sure to look out for our most vulnerable populations so we’re inviting the community to join us in giving back to two organizations that give so much to us.

“Last year as a result of the community baby shower we received over $10,000 worth of items that we were then able to turn around and give back out into the community,” said Erin Rogers, executive of the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

Rogers said their mission is to help pregnant women by providing resources and guidance.

“Babies are expensive but when it comes to the first year of pregnancy, we can help solve that problem for parents,” said Rogers.

Rogers said they provide everything for parents from classes to clothes to diapers which is why every little donation counts.

“Those donations added up to us being able to pass out almost 50 car seats,” said Rogers.

She said when they get blessed, they also bless the community.

“It doesn't just benefit us it benefits other agencies as well like the mission at kern and anything that we can’t use we pass on to other nonprofits like the alliance against family violence or the dream center or covenant ministries we share the abundance,” said Rogers.

Carlos Baldovinos from the Mission at Kern County said families in need of help are growing.

“You’re seeing a growing need with women with children especially women with children that are dealing with recovery. You’re seeing that population even through any numbers that we’ve had or data that’s out there that that’s a growing population in our community but also throughout the United States,” said Baldovinos.

Baldovinos said this annual baby shower is a way to fill the gaps in the community.

“It’s helped us tremendously from getting diapers to and all the things for children that they need clothing and what not I mean its helped us so much,” said Baldovinos.

Rogers agreed and added that because of donations they can serve even more people in the community.

“To that donor who wants to participate maybe you have a little maybe you have a lot, but it doesn't matter it all adds up and makes a huge difference in Kern County,” said Rogers.

If you would like to participate in the 3rd annual community baby shower, 23ABC will be accepting donations on November 18th from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.