Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

23ABC to participate in annual Media Music Jam

This year, 23ABC will be represented by Mike Hart, Kallyn Hobmann, Bryan Gallo, Ava Kershner, and Veronica Morley.
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace (FILE)
Google Street View
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace is seen in this 2020 file photo.
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace (FILE)
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 14:25:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those who watch 23ABC News can listen to the musical stylings of 23ABC's own on-air talent!

The annual Media Music Jam event brings together local media personalities and community leaders in a night of performances. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping families in need during cancer treatments.

This year, 23ABC will be represented by Mike Hart, Kallyn Hobmann, Bryan Gallo, Ava Kershner, and Veronica Morley.

The event will take place at Buck Owen's Crystal Palace at 7 p.m. on Sat, June 24.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Kern County Cancer Foundation's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson