23ABC to participate in annual Media Music Jam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those who watch 23ABC News can listen to the musical stylings of 23ABC's own on-air talent!

The annual Media Music Jam event brings together local media personalities and community leaders in a night of performances. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping families in need during cancer treatments.

This year, 23ABC will be represented by Mike Hart, Kallyn Hobmann, Bryan Gallo, Ava Kershner, and Veronica Morley.

The event will take place at Buck Owen's Crystal Palace at 7 p.m. on Sat, June 24.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Kern County Cancer Foundation's website.

