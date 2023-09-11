23ABC's Mike Hart leaves the anchor desk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's been 32 years, four months, and 11 days since Mike Hart delivered his first report for Channel 23.

At the time, 23ABC was a CBS affiliate and Burleigh Smith was anchoring the news. The Bakersfield Dodgers were okaying at the Sam Lynn Ball Park. According to Mike, the population was around 180,000 people.

After three decades on-air and 17 years at the morning anchor desk, Mike Hart is stepping away from the TV screen. However, he will not be leaving 23ABC!

Mike Hart will be taking on a managerial role, overseeing the next generation of reporters delivering the news from all corners of Kern County.

