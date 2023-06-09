3rd annual Bakersfield Music Awards to take place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of Bakersfield's local music scene's biggest nights, the 3rd annual Bakersfield Music Awards, is set to take place on Sun, June 4.

The event aims to celebrate Bakersfield and Kern County's diverse music scene while highlighting local musicians. According to the website for the awards, the event is to honor "local unsigned music artists."

The event will take place at the Iron Lily venue on 24th Street. It is sponsored in part by 23ABC.

To purchase tickets or to learn more information, visit BakersfieldMusicAwards.com.

