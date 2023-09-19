4 confirmed West Nile Virus cases in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It is well into mosquito season as summer temps start to cool a bit, heading into fall.

Mosquitos mean higher risks of catching West Nile Virus. Health officials report that there have been four confirmed cases of the virus in Kern County.

A total of 124 people have caught West Nile so far in California this year, with six dying from complications of the virus. The highest exposure to West Nile so far is in Butte County, with 16 confirmed human cases.

