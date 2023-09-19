Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 confirmed West Nile Virus cases in Kern County

It's mosquito season and mosquitos mean higher risks of catching West Nile Virus.
The,Mosquito,Is,Sucking,Blood,On,The,Human,Arm.
Shutterstock
The,Mosquito,Is,Sucking,Blood,On,The,Human,Arm.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 11:13:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It is well into mosquito season as summer temps start to cool a bit, heading into fall.

Mosquitos mean higher risks of catching West Nile Virus. Health officials report that there have been four confirmed cases of the virus in Kern County.

A total of 124 people have caught West Nile so far in California this year, with six dying from complications of the virus. The highest exposure to West Nile so far is in Butte County, with 16 confirmed human cases.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
If You Give a Child a Book

If You Give a Child a Book