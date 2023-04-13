46th Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to take place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The next Honor Flight is scheduled to take off from Meadows Field Airport for its first trip of the year on Tues, April 18th.

It will be the Honor Flight's 46th trip to Washington D.C. There are nearly 100 veterans expected to be on the first trip of 2023, leaving Bakersfield for Baltimore at 9 a.m.

The first full day in Washington will feature a visit to the memorials and Arlington National Cemetery. On the second day, veterans will visit the United States Capitol, as well as the Navy Memorial and Museum in the downtown area, before boarding a flight in the afternoon for the return trip home.

As always, the trip is made possible by donations. All the veterans make the trip at no cost to them.

Kern County residents can greet the country's heroes when they return home to Meadows Field.

