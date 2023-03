BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC News is shining a spotlight on a special need within the Honor Flight community.

While it takes financial donations to get veterans to Washington, it takes Honor Flight Guardians to ensure the operation is a success. Matt Vaughn, a board member for Honor Flight Kern County, joined us in studio to discuss the tasks a Guardian must take on.

A Veteran's Voice: Honor Flight Guardians wanted

To learn more about being a Guardian, visit Honor Flight's website.