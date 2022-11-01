4th annual Mega Adoption event to feature over 40 local organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over 40 local animal-related organizations will gather at Stramler Park for the 4th annual Mega Adoption event on Sunday, November 6th. The event is free and will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mega Adoption is an animal adoption fair featuring over 75 rescue and shelter pets up for adoption, vendors, and animal-related items and booths. There will also be a raffle with prizes from Haddad Dodge, TRB Oilfield Services, Dr Paul Ansolabehere DVM, and Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue. Members of the community can attend the event even if they aren't looking to adopt, as the fair will also be providing information on volunteer programs, spaying and neutering pets, vaccinations, and pet licensing.

“We want folks to come out this coming Sunday to find their next family member, we want them coming out to celebrate the work that is being done in animal welfare right here in Kern County, and we want our friends and neighbors to come show us their family pets that they love so much. This community needs to see how much we all truly care for our pets," said Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services. “It’s hopefully going to be a beautiful day, and we would love for the community to come out with their pets, even if they don’t have any particular need for what is available."

Shelters and organizations that will be participating in the adoption event include Kern County Animal Services, S.O.S. Dog Rescue, Shafter Animal Control, City of McFarland Animal Shelter, Have A Heart Humane Society, the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue, City of Bakersfield's Animal Care Center, OceanRay Rescue, One Dane At A Time, Forget Me Not Rescue of Kern, Shelter on the Hill, and the Central California Animal Disaster Team.