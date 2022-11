BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The fourth annual Operation Lights of Thanks will take place at the Historic Union Cemetery on Tuesday, November 22nd. The ceremony will take place at the Historic Union Cemetery.

The organizers of the event are asking for votive candle donations. The candles will be placed on the headstones of all military branch members buried in the cemetery. Donations will be accepted until Monday, November 21st.

To donate a candle, call 661-487-0350.