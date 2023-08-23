A brushfire cost one East Bakersfield family everything but each other

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On August 2, 2023, Kern County saw several wildfires and brushfires, one of which cost one family everything when a brushfire in a nearby field spread to their home. The fire engulfed the fence behind the Garcia family home and moved onto their property while the Garcia kids were still inside.

The younger family members were able to safely leave the home, but the fire took everything else, including all their new school supplies.

"It's lowkey stressing," said Jesus Garcia, "and it kind of sucks, too."

"It's very stressful, especially because all of our clothes, it's burned, and we have to invest in new things for back to school," agreed Samantha Garcia.

"Yeah, the school supplies and stuff," said Lizbeth Garcia, acknowledging that starting school without the proper supplies is a lot of pressure for a student. "But we're also trying to be strong for our parents."

While the Garcia kids feel concerned for their parents, their mother, Patricia, worries about the fire's impact on them as they return to school.

"The kids are about to start school and we need a stable place, and we don't have a stable place," said Patricia.

Homeowner Rene Garcia says he was at work when his kids called him about the fire. He rushed home.

"I came from the street when I saw the house, and I felt powerless when I saw nothing but the flames and I said 'God help us,'" Rene said.

The Garcia family has lived in their East Bakersfield home for 16 years and just recently paid off the property, but they say they hadn't renewed their home insurance at the time of the fire.

"It's like a dream, or more a nightmare, that you can't think of," said Patricia. "It's one of those accidents that happens in a moment and life changes."

The Garcias' neighbor Jasmine Coe saw the fire from her bedroom and immediately sprung into action. Coe says the unkempt field had concerned neighbors before the fire even broke out.

Coe adds that she hopes to see the county do more in East Bakersfield to take care of dry fields like like the one behind her home to keep what happened to the Garcia home from happening again to more people.

"It feels like you'd rather replace something. Replace and upgrade Bakersfield instead of fixing your ongoing problems like this, and it's just very hurtful," said Coe.

While Bakersfield and Kern County have experienced an unusual amount of precipitation this year, as well as the cool weather that came after Tropical Storm Hilary, peak wildfire season continues through late October according to the Western Fire Chiefs' Association, with September and October typically experiencing the worst of the season.

Ground that has been scarred by fire is also more prone to being impacted, including flooding and mudslides. When Hilary came through Bakersfield on Sunday, it caused flooding and water damage to the already scorched home and ground.

Despite all of it, the Garcia kids say they're grateful for all the support they've received through these challenges, and Rene says his family plans to rebuild his family's home with the help of his brothers.