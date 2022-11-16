A Christmas Story Christmas, sequel to 1983's A Christmas Story, to release on HBO Max

(KERO) — It's a sequel to a holiday classic that is long overdue! "A Christmas Story Christmas" debuts on HBO Max tomorrow as Ralphie returns to his childhood home for the holidays.

Peter Billingsley now has a family of his own and is returning to Cleveland Street to celebrate Christmas with his mother. It's 30 years later, and Ralphie reunites with his childhood pals, Flick and Schwartz

The original actors from 1983 are back, including Ralphie's bully Scott Farkus, played by Zack Ward, complete with the animal-skinned hat. 23ABC's Mike Hart spoke to Ward recently about taking on this role of the guy you love to hate.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" debuts on Thursday, November 17th, 39 years after the original. Ironically, Ward says he is returning to the home in Cleveland Ohio on December 17th for a charity event, raising money for Alzheimer's research after his dad was diagnosed with the disease. The home is currently up for sale.