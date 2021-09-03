AAA official speaks the record high gas prices in California

BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Hurricane Ida has affected gasoline production along the Gulf Coast causing gas prices to go up in some states but fortunately, California is not one of them.

Still, the prices this Labor Day weekend are at a record high. The current national average is $3.18 cents according to AAA but prices in Kern County are much higher than that.

“In California, it's pretty complicated we’ve always had some of the highest prices in the country just to begin with and that's because of the type of gas that’s produced for California. It helps clean the air and if anyone was living in California 20-25 years ago you know the difference,” said Jeffrey Spring, Corporate Communication Manager for the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Spring said that taxes also play a major role in why gas is so high in California explaining that we are the highest taxed state when it comes to gasoline which has gradually been increasing the price of gas.

“The bad news is it's the highest price that labor day travelers have ever had to pay and that’s the issue we’ve seen over the last year that prices have been gradually increasing,” said Spring.

Spring did offer this solution for Labor Day travelers.

“The AAA app has a way you can look for the cheapest gas prices around you and there’s also other apps out there. I think even google maps if you plug in the gas it’ll show you what the gas prices are at the stations around you as well,” said Spring.

Spring also mentioned that several groceries stores like Vons and Ralphs have programs with stations to get their customers cheaper gas. Spring said this year he expects that many people will frequent certain travel destinations.

“There are key locations that seem to pop up on the list every time: Vegas, San Diego, the central coast are usually perennial top fivers,” said Spring.