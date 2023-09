BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those who still need to get their child vaccines for the school year now have the opportunity.

Adventist Health Bakersfield will offer multiple free childhood immunization clinics throughout the month of September. The next clinic will be held at the Children's Mobile Immunization Program Office on Wed, Sept 6.

The clinic is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call (661) 869-6740.



