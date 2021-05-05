Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Adventist Health honoring nurses with mural for Nurses Week

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Nurses Week Mural
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:42:50-04

(KERO) — This week is Nurses Week and given the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's even more important to recognize those who have worked to care for the community.

This week, Adventist Health is honoring its caregivers with a special mural that nurses themselves can take part in painting.

The paint-by-number mural was designed by local artist, Jennifer Williams-Cordova. Williams-Cordova will be on-site to guide Adventist Health nurses in the actual painting throughout Kern County markets at Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi Valley.

"It is hoped that a bonus benefit – in addition to some beautiful art pieces for and by our associates – will be an art therapy element, especially after this challenging last year," Adventist Health officials said.

“Thank you for giving HOPE” is the theme for this year’s celebration.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran