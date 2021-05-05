Adventist Health honoring nurses with mural for Nurses Week

(KERO) — This week is Nurses Week and given the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's even more important to recognize those who have worked to care for the community.

This week, Adventist Health is honoring its caregivers with a special mural that nurses themselves can take part in painting.

The paint-by-number mural was designed by local artist, Jennifer Williams-Cordova. Williams-Cordova will be on-site to guide Adventist Health nurses in the actual painting throughout Kern County markets at Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi Valley.

"It is hoped that a bonus benefit – in addition to some beautiful art pieces for and by our associates – will be an art therapy element, especially after this challenging last year," Adventist Health officials said.

“Thank you for giving HOPE” is the theme for this year’s celebration.