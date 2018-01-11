Adventist Health offering free flu shots due to severity of flu season

Offering vaccines through mobile immunization unit

Natalie Tarangioli
1:09 PM, Jan 11, 2018
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 19: A Walgreens employee holds a syringe during a free flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church on December 19, 2014 in Oakland, California. Oakland residents received no cost flu shots during a flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health Bakersfield wants to help stop the spread of the flu by offering free flu vaccinations for adults. 

Peak flu season is here in Kern County. This week, local officials addressed the spike in people heading to emergency rooms with flu-like symptoms after nearly 90 hospitalizations statewide.

Adventist Health announced Thursday that their mobile immunization unit usually just provides immunizations for children, but due to the severity of the flu season, it's being offered to adults. 

For more information, call (661) 869-6740.
 

Below is a list of where the free vaccinations will be offered: 

Walmart - Thursday, January 11                
2601 Fashion Plaza (parking lot), Bakersfield 
from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

    Benton Park Center/Dollar Tree- Monday, January 15      
2705 So. H Street (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

    Mercado Latino - Tuesday, January 16 
2105 Edison Highway (parking lot), Bakersfield 
from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm  

    Adventist Health Bakersfield (across the Human Resources Parking Lot, in between 28th St. & 29th St.) - Wednesday, January 17                   
2800 Chester Avenue (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

    Wal-Mart Supercenter - Monday, January 22  
5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm


    Vallarta Market - Thursday, January 25        
600 Bear Mountain Blvd., (parking lot), Arvin
from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

    NOR Riverview Park - Monday, January 29               
437 Willow Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield 
from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

    Walmart - Tuesday, January 30              
401 Central Ave., (parking lot), Wasco
from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

    New Life Church- Wednesday, January 31      
4201 Stine Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield
from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

