Adventist Health offering free flu shots due to severity of flu season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health Bakersfield wants to help stop the spread of the flu by offering free flu vaccinations for adults.

Peak flu season is here in Kern County. This week, local officials addressed the spike in people heading to emergency rooms with flu-like symptoms after nearly 90 hospitalizations statewide.

Adventist Health announced Thursday that their mobile immunization unit usually just provides immunizations for children, but due to the severity of the flu season, it's being offered to adults.

For more information, call (661) 869-6740.



Below is a list of where the free vaccinations will be offered:

Walmart - Thursday, January 11

2601 Fashion Plaza (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Benton Park Center/Dollar Tree- Monday, January 15

2705 So. H Street (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Mercado Latino - Tuesday, January 16

2105 Edison Highway (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Adventist Health Bakersfield (across the Human Resources Parking Lot, in between 28th St. & 29th St.) - Wednesday, January 17

2800 Chester Avenue (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Wal-Mart Supercenter - Monday, January 22

5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm



Vallarta Market - Thursday, January 25

600 Bear Mountain Blvd., (parking lot), Arvin

from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

NOR Riverview Park - Monday, January 29

437 Willow Drive (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Walmart - Tuesday, January 30

401 Central Ave., (parking lot), Wasco

from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

New Life Church- Wednesday, January 31

4201 Stine Rd. (parking lot), Bakersfield

from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm