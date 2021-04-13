Adventist Health to open 50-acre campus as part of the Bakersfield Commons Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health announced that as part of the Bakersfield Commons Project, it will open a 50-acre campus in Northwest Bakersfield.

The medical campus, which will be located on the eastern portion of the Bakersfield Commons site, will be called the Roth Family Campus in recognition of a $16 million donation from the Roth family, which has owned the Bakersfield Commons property for more than 50 years. The next generation of the Roth family plans to continue the commitment to the Bakersfield community for years to come.

The Bakersfield Commons is a 250-acre parcel that is set to be home to new residential single and multi-family housing, retail, restaurant, entertainment, office, healthcare and open space uses.

“This is an exciting milestone for Adventist Health,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County. “Our mission calls us to find the best ways to serve the nearly 1 million residents living in Kern County, so that we can improve the health and well-being of as many people as possible. This new site will expand our reach as we provide health, wholeness and hope.”

The new campus is set to be located east of Coffee Road.

Adventist Health officials said at this time, there is no official timeline for the construction of the new campus. This falls in line with the entire Bakersfield Commons, which has faced years of delays and setbacks in its development.