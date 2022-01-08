Advice on how to navigate slippery roads in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some have said Kern County is experiencing a winter like no other and although faced with storms, fog, and cooler temperatures many of us are still commuting to work.

It sounds easy enough ‘wet roads slow down’, ‘snowy roads slow down’, ‘dealing with fog slow down’. Can’t see, put on your high beams but Doug Shupe said if you’re driving in the fog high beams are not a good idea.

“If you’re driving with your headlights on the high beam that just reflects off of the fog and creates a white wall effect making it extremely difficult to navigate through,” said Doug Shupe.

Instead, Shupe recommends drivers use a different light setting.

“If you have fog lights you know those amber color lights now would be the time to use those if you don’t, keep your headlights on the low beam to help you navigate these foggy conditions.”

Shupe said he understands it’s difficult for Californians to drive in wet or snowy weather, but vehicle maintenance can make your commute smoother.

“Make sure that your tires are properly inflated if you’re driving around on underinflated tires that’s really a dangerous situation because your tires need to be properly inflated to maintain traction on the wet pavement.”

Shupe said simple things like checking to see if your headlights turn signals and windshield wipers are properly working can make a world of difference.

Still, he understands sometimes accidents happen.

“If you start to find yourself in a skidding situation on wet or snow-covered road the number one thing to do is of course don't panic but continue to look and steer in the direction that you want that vehicle to go until you get out of that skidding situation.”

Last but not least, Shupe recommends having an emergency kit in your vehicle.

“Make sure you have bottles of water for everyone traveling maybe some nonperishable food and also it’s a good idea to have some extra clothing some winter clothing.”

Shupe said it's also important to keep jumper cables, a cellphone, and a mobile battery charger in case your phone dies. He said with these tools in hand you’ll be ready for any type of driving condition.