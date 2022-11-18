Aera Energy renews Aera Park sponsorship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Aera Energy and the City of Bakersfield announced on Friday, November 18th that Aera Energy will be renewing its sponsorship of Aera Park for the next decade. The announcement prefaces a media briefing that will be held at the park during the annual Turkey Baseball Tournament on Saturday, November 19th.

Aera Park is a popular baseball park within Bakersfield, having many out-of-town clubs and teams stop by the park for games, practices, and tournaments. According to the City of Bakersfield's Vistors Bureau, the park serves as an economic stimulant, with the yearly Turkey Baseball Tournament alone expected to bring anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 to Bakersfield's local economy.

“Thanks to the investment by Aera, the city has been able to create a sports destination for not only athletes in Bakersfield but also hundreds from outside of the city as well,” said Rick Anthony, Bakersfield’s Recreation and Parks Director. “That means better competition on the field, as well as economic gains for our community when teams and their families come to Bakersfield. The recreation & parks department is proud to have partnered with Aera on this complex which has been such an asset to our community.”

The park was originally sponsored by Aera Energy in 2007 when the company provided $250,000 of funding to open the park through a partnership with Bakersfield Southwest Baseball (BSWB) and the City of Bakersfield. In 2013, Aera Energy provided an additional $32,000 of funding for Aera Park, most of which went towards seven new scoreboards for the park.

“Aera helped shape Bakersfield’s existence as a baseball destination and is something our community is incredibly proud of,” said Cris Langston, president of Bakersfield Southwest Baseball. "The park upkeep and upgrades are 100 percent the responsibility of BSWB and funded by registration and tournament fees, and generous donations from companies like Aera. Aera's donations shows its commitment to families in our community now, and for years to come."